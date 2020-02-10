HAYDEN, Idaho - A suspect from a string of thefts/burglaries around the Inland Northwest was arrested following a traffic stop in Hayden Sunday evening.
According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies observed a vehicle Sunday around 10:15 p.m., believed to possibly be involved in several burglaries around the region. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, later identified as 58-year-old Martin Nisley, a transient man.
Research found that Nisley was wearing the same clothes used during a burglary in Coeur d'Alene, according to CdA Police Department reports. Nisley also had warrants out of Idaho and Colorado for burglary and similar charges. He was arrested for the active warrants and local burglary charges.
Nisley is believed to be the suspect in numerous burglaries in Spokane, including a burglary at Carrington College, Gonzaga University and Mirabeau Park Hotel. The Sheriff's Office says Nisley is also a suspect of at least one burglary in CdA and Lewiston, as well as the Cleanco Laundry Mat burglary in Hayden.
Nisley has no other criminal history with Kootenai County. If anyone has any information about Nisley or the thefts he may be associated with you are asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300 or your local law enforcement agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.