According to Spokane Valley police, Julio Ramirez was located and arrested on S. Hayford Road in Airway Heights. He is now being booked into Spokane County Jail.
Last Updated: March 7, 2:57 p.m.
Spokane Valley deputies are looking for an individual suspected of firing multiple shots at his former-housemates Monday morning.
Julio Ramirez, 33, reportedly had been asked to move out of the residence he was staying at on the 10600 block of E. Baldwin Avenue. His housemates said he became argumentative and violent when they asked him to leave.
The locks had been changed on the doors of the house. Housemates believed Ramirez had kicked the doors in to gain access while they were out Sunday night.
Around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning, two of the residents heard what they believed to be Ramirez at the front door. They cracked the door open to find him there and an argument ensued, according to Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD).
Ramirez reportedly threatened the pair and started to walk away, but turned around when he was around 15 feet from the home and fired two pistol rounds in the direction of the house and residents.
Deputies said Ramirez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’02”-5’04”, around 155 pounds, unshaven, long dark curly hair, wearing all black clothing and blue/black Air Jordan shoes. They were not able to locate him.
SVPD considers Ramirez armed-and-dangerous. They are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts or see him to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 or 911.
Ramirez is a convicted felon and is potentially facing more felony charges. His potential charges include second-degree assault, harassment, threats to kill and unlawful possession of a firearm.