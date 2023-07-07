SPOKANE, Wash. — A 30-year-old man suspected of stabbing two homeless people in Spokane earlier this month was arrested in California after allegedly stabbing another homeless person near Willits.
On the morning of May 25, Spokane police responded to a person who was reported to have been stabbed as he slept near a bus shelter on Stevens Ave. The victim sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
After that incident, on June 8, police responded to the same call of another person stabbed while they slept on the street under the Jefferson Street viaduct. He was also transported to the hospital.
Spokane Police Department Major Crimes detectives investigated both stabbings and found the suspect to be Charles Nutter based off his distinctive clothing seen on surveillance. His clothing had a distinct logo for police reference.
SPD filed a felony warrant for Nutter's arrest for two counts of 1st degree assault.
On June 29, the Willits Police Department (WPD) in Calif. were contacted about another homeless man that was stabbed. He was sleeping near Main Street and East Van Lane. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.
As WPD began investigating, they received a alert from SPD regarding a felony warrant for Nutter who they traced back to Calif. SPD advised that he was last seen in the Mendocino County and Willits area.
After looking at surveillance footage, WPD noticed a logo on the suspects clothing that matched photos obtained from SPD.
On June 30, SPD's Investigations Unit got an update that Nutter was in Fort Bragg, Calif.
Fort Bragg Police Department were notified and arrested Nutter for SPD's felony warrants.
Charles Nutter is currently being held at the Mendocino County Jail while awaiting extradition to Spokane.
The investigation into the assault in Willits is still ongoing.