SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An incident drew a large police presence Tuesday evening after reports came in of a man threatening someone with a gun in the University High School parking lot.
The incident is under investigation at this time, however Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) public information officer, Mark Gregory, did confirm a man was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and felony harassment with threats to kill. He was unable to provide a name of the suspect at this time.
According to SCSO, an argument between the suspect and the girlfriend of his ex-girlfriend escalated into a physical confrontation in which a weapon was involved. The man allegedly brandished a firearm, then struck the victim with it and pointed it towards her. He did not fire the weapon.
The victim asked to speak with our reporter on scene, stating she'd been pistol whipped, shoved to the ground, and the man had pointed the gun at the back of her head.
Spokane Valley police officers on scene could only say were unable to confirm further details at this time. More information will be released as investigation continues.
Officers recovered the firearm from the scene, and there is no danger to the public. The man arrested was transported to Spokane County Jail.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!