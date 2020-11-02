SPOKANE, Wash. - A previously convicted felon is back behind bars after driving down I-90 at speeds over 100 miles-per-hour.
According to Spokane Police, 50-year-old David Burns was driving recklessly, tailgating other vehicles and weaving through traffic.
Once officers caught up to the car, they noticed the plate was homemade and said "private." Above the plate were the words, “no driver’s license or insurance required." Below the plate was the statement, “not for commerce use private mode of travel."
After Burns refused to stop for officers, SPD used their cars to block in the car.
SPD said Burns gave no indication of cooperating. Officers deployed non-explosive pepper-balls into the car.
SPD said Burns eventually exited the car and was taken into custody without further incident.
