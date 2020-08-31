UPDATE 8/31 10:06 AM:
Police say the man barricaded inside a Spokane Motel 6 has been taken into custody. The arrest follows a standoff that lasted 5 hours.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
A man was barricaded inside a Spokane Motel 6, armed with knives, refusing to come out Monday morning.
SWAT was on scene, as well as several units, with negotiations underway.
It happened off Rustle St. and Sunset Highway in Spokane, originally reported as a Domestic Violence call.
Details are limited, and KHQ crews are on scene gathering more information.
This is a developing story.
