SPOKANE, Wash - Following a standoff that lasted several hours Spokane Police arrested a man wanted on charges of Domestic Violence and Robbery.
In a news release, Spokane Police said around 4:30 AM, Officers were called to the area of 1500 S. Rustle Street for a report of domestic violence. The victim told officers her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Alexander M. Kalendar, had punched her in the back of the head and stolen her car.
A Domestic Violence Order of Protection had been issued that prohibited Kalendar from have contact with the victim
SWAT, K9 and members of the Hostage Negotiation Team were called out because of Kalendar’s history of crimes of violence, making statements to inflict self-harm and create suicide by cop.
After hours of patient containment and negotiating, Kalendar eventually surrendered without incident. Kalendar was compliant and no force was used against him.
He was charged with Felony Domestic Violence Order of Protection (2 Counts, Assault 2nd degree (2 counts), Robbery 1st degree (Car Jacking), and Unlawful Imprisonment.
Kalendar was booked into the Spokane County Jail for the seven domestic violence related felonies along with a Department of Corrections warrant. Kalendar is a convicted felon. His most recent felony convictions are two counts: No Contact/Protection/Restraining Order Violation.
If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, there is help. In an emergency, call 911, but additional resources can be found through Spokane County YWCA 24 hour DV helpline: Call: 509-326-2255, Email: help@ywcaspokane.org , or Text: 509-220-3725
