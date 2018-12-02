SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators have arrested a man in connection with a serious injury hit and run on Thursday.
After patrol officers discovered a damaged car in Browne's Addition early Saturday morning, the Major Crimes Unit was able to take 28-year-old Gabriel Hein into custody.
Patrol officers had been given photos of the suspected car from surveillance footage pulled after the crash, which happened just after 1:30 am on Thursday.
Officers discovered a gold 1999 Ford Tarus matching the footage parked at 4th and Chestnut. Upon closer inspection, officers saw blood inside the car.
Investigators were called and the car was towed as evidence. Hein, the registered owner, was booked into Spokane County Jail for felony hit and run and vehicular assault.