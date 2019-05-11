SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital after being trapped underneath a mini excavator.
Battalion Chief Darin Neiwert told our partners with The Spokesman-Review that the man had been in the excavator digging a trench for a new sewer system at a home in the 1400 block of W 7th Avenue.
One of the tracks of the excavator slid into the ditch, trapping the man's right arm and right leg.
His right arm appears to be broken, but not life threatening, according to Neiwert.
Neighbors said the injured man did not live at the home, which is a rental property, and was a hired worker.