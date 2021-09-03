PULLMAN, Wash. - An unknown man is allegedly taking photos of Washington State University student IDs and driver's licenses under the guise of masking enforcement, according to Pullman police.
Pullman police said this person is not affiliated the local police force, nor are they with campus security.
The false mask-enforcer is reported to be driving a Toyota vehicle from the 2000s. They are telling students they will send a ticket in the mail.
Pullman police stressed that everyone has the right to request official identification from anyone claiming to be law enforcement.