Man, teenager hospitalized after crash near Athol

ATHOL, Idaho - A man and a teenager were both hospitalized after a crash on State Highway 54 near Athol. 

On Thursday morning, 19-year-old Michael Allen of Athol entered onto the highway from a private driveway heading westbound. in a Honda Civic.

A 16-year-old juvenile also driving westbound on the highway swerved to avoid hitting Allen's car. They collided head-on with a pickup traveling eastbound, according to Idaho State Police. 

The driver of the pickup, 32-year-old Jonathan James of Spirit Lake, and the 16-year-old were taken by ambulance to Kootenai Health.

The highway was blocked for about 2.5 hours. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

