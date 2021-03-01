FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A 50-year-old man is recovering after becoming trapped under a 1,500 pound bale of hay.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies and the fire department responded around 5 a.m. on Monday after receiving a call about a trapped man.
They were able to dig the man out and fly him to a local hospital.
The farmer said the man did not have permission to be on the property and had not purchased hay.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they are continuing to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.