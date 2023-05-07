PULLMAN, Wash. - One person has been arrested for assault after trying to light someone's apartment on fire near the Washington State University campus.
Around 4:15 p.m. on May 7, officers with the Pullman Police Department (PPD) responded to the 400 block of Morton street. When officers arrived on-scene they found a suspect with what appeared to be an explosive device.
31-year-old Apollo Lawyer has been arrested on charges of first-degree assault. The Spokane Bomb Squad has a crew on the way to the scene to dispose of any explosives. A perimeter has been established in the area while PPD continues to investigate.
At this time there is no active threat. PPD says there may be additional charges as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.