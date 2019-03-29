Man uses fake $100 bill to pay for Girl Scout cookies in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A local Girl Scout troop is heartbroken after someone used a fake $100 bill to pay for cookies. 

According to the leader of troop 1816 in Spokane, the incident happened at the Albertsons on Nevada Monday evening at around 6:45. 

She says the man gave the girls a $100 bill for 10 boxes of cookies. The girls gave the man the boxes and $50 in change. 

It was only after he left that the troop noticed it was a fake $100 bill.

The man is described as a white male, in his 40's, with a tall and thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans and his head was shaved.

Girl Scouts 03 29

If you have any information about the case, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

KHQ Local News Reporter

