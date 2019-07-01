Spokane Valley Deputies and K9 Khan worked together to detain a man hiding in the trunk of a car who was violating a domestic violence restraining order early Monday morning.
SVPD Deputies observed a vehicle with no front or rear license plates around 2:30 a.m. Monday and initiated a traffic stop on the 12700 block of E. Broadway.
The woman driving the car was crying and visibly shaking, explaining to deputies she was upset after an argument with friends. A check of her name revealed her driver's license was suspended in Washington and that she was the protected party in a domestic violence restraining order against her husband, 27-year-old Harley Shaw.
A Deputy later learned that Shaw was hiding in the trunk of the sedan and had crawled through the back seat after he noticed the patrol car. A check of his name revealed he had two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest (fourth-degree assault and violation of a domestic violence restraining order).
More deputies arrived to assist the deputy and partner K9 Khan. Multiple commands for Shaw to exit the trunk and surrender were unanswered. Further commands and K9 warnings followed, but Shaw didn't comply or respond.
After about 45 minutes of trying to deescalate the incident, deputies attempted to open the trunk, but it seemed Shaw was holding it closed. After getting the trunk open, Shaw remained defiant and didn't follow commands. The trunk was full of clothes and bags, and deputies couldn't see Shaw's hands or tell if he was armed.
K9 Khan was eventually deployed and soon after, Shaw was taken into custody without further incident.
Shaw received medical attention prior to being transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for new charges of violation of a protection order, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing in addition to his warrants for violation of a protection order and fourth-degree assault
After deputies learned the driver was a victim of a domestic violence assault and order violation, she was released at the scene without being charged.