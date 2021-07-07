SPOKANE VALLEY, - A man walked through a Spokane Valley shopping center Tuesday and took a seat outside in a chair in full view of the busy parking lot.
Oh, and he was completely naked, except for a blue bandana sitting firmly on his head. He also had a small pet snake which he claimed was a registered support animal, according to officials.
36-year-old Mathew R. Mclean was using the shopping center's bathroom to wash himself when an employee walked in on him. When she asked him to leave, he did, but he failed redress himself.
When Spokane Valley deputies arrived, they found him sitting down near the parking lot, where customers and their children could see him clearly.
Deputies said he did have a pair of shorts sitting next to him when they arrived, he just never put them on.
Mclean was booked in Spokane County Jail for indecent exposure charges and an unrelated warrant.
And yes, he really did have a little pet snake. SCRAPS came to the scene and took it into their possession.