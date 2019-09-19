SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was wanted for escape after jumping from a second story window at a Bureau of Prisons Regional Reentry Center in Spokane last month has been arrested.
The U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Taskforce (PNVOTF) found and arrested 29-year-old Charles Reedy in Yakima. PNVOTF investigators along with Yakima County Sheriff's Office K9 and patrol officers received numerous tips from the public and through Crime Stoppers.
Reedy tried to flee, but surrendered after a brief standoff, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He was booked into the Yakima County Jail pending new criminal escape charges.