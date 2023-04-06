AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A man with an active escape community custody warrant is wanted by Department of Corrections. Airway Heights Police Department is asking the community's help locating him.
In addition to the DOC warrant, Jesse Bebner is a person of interest for an assault on an AHPD officer.
Bebner drives a grey 2021 Chrysler 300 with California license plate 8TYZ610. The vehicle will have extensive rear end damage.
Anyone with information on Bebner or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Steadman at 509-904-6595. If you see Bebner or his vehicle, do not approach or attempt to contact him. Call 911 or Det. Steadman immediately instead.