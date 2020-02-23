UPDATE:
Neighbors said they heard the suspect's vehicle flying through their normally quiet streets just before 7:00 p.m. One man took a peek outside and estimated the suspect was going up to 80 mph. He was eventually arrested in a family's backyard.
"My anxiety is still in full effect, my heart is just racing," witness Nicole said. "We saw cops chasing him and right behind them, other cops had guns. I was telling our kids to get away from the windows."
Neighbors said shortly after officers started running after the suspect, they got him.
"He was really trying to resist," she said. "He did not want to be cuffed."
KHQ has learned the Riley wasn't just wanted for his alleged role in the Spokane Valley incident. SPD had been looking for him in connection to a homicide from Thursday. Officers arrested Melissa Martin for allegedly shooting her roommate's boyfriend to death in a home near the 1600 block of East Rockwell. They had been looking for this suspect for his involvement in that crime.
The victim's body in the East Rockwell homicide was found in a chest freezer on the property. The freezer, among other items, was seen taken away as evidence when officers served a search warrant.
Neighbors tell KHQ they saw fire crews respond to the home hours before they spotted police. Evidence indicates it is possible someone tried to destroy evidence in a fire.
Martin will be in court Monday afternoon. The identity of her alleged victim will be released by Spokane's Medical Examiner. As of 9:00 p.m., the male suspect who was arrested tonight had not been booked into the Spokane County Jail.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. — Heavy police activity a few block off Freya on Pacific was the result of a pursuit of a shooting suspect. At least one person is in custody according to the Spokane Police Department.
According to SPD, the situation began with a shooting call in Spokane Valley. Deputies began pursuing their suspect and caught up with him near Pacific and Rebecca.
Law enforcement from all over the region responded to the incident.
Details of the shooting are not yet known. No other information was immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.