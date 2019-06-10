Update: The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Jadin Ramirez has turned himself in to deputies.
Previous coverage: A 19-year-old man is wanted by the Grant County Sheriff's Office for a domestic violence incident over the weekend near Moses Lake where he and a 15-year-old each fired guns into the ground in front of a victim.
Police say Jadin Ramirez is a hispanic male and 5'10", 145 pounds with a tattoo of a flower on his right forearm.
The GCSO says Ramirez is wanted for first-degree assault for an incident on Saturday, June 8. During that assault, police say Ramirez pointed a handgun at a victim and then fired two rounds into the ground in front of them. A 15-year-old male also fired two rounds into the ground in front of the victim during the assault.
Ramirez and the 15-year-old suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which was found and seized shortly after. The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody for first-degree assault, but Ramirez remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.