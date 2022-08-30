SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) said in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau, they arrested the man who allegedly fired shots at Riverfront Park earlier this month.
26-year-old Matthew Brumfield was arrested in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 26. Right now, Brumfield is set to be extradited back to Washington where he will be booked on first and second degree assault charges and drive-by shooting.
Last Updated: Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has identified the suspect who fired a single shot near Riverfront Park earlier in the week as 26-year-old Matthew Brumfield.
SPD is still searching for him. He's described as a white man, 6'5" and weighing 197 pounds. SPD said he could be driving a 2002 silver Ford Focus with license plate #CBT3535. If you see him, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. He's considered armed and dangerous.
Due to his involvement with two related incidents within a short timeframe, Brumfield faces two counts of first degree assault, two counts of second degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting.
Last Updated: Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park.
Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
Employees went to the parking lot to ask the group to leave, when they said someone pointed a gun at them and threatened them. The group left and the employees called 911.
Minutes later, SPD responded to a call of a shot fired near Riverfront Park in the 500 block of North Howard. Witnesses told them two vehicles, one with a man driving and one with a woman driving, pulled up to a curb. The witnesses told police the man and woman began arguing and the man hit the woman.
Witnesses told police they yelled at the two to stop fighting when the man fired a round towards them. Police said no one was hit and the man sped off in his car.
SPD said their initial investigation found the incidents were related and the man and woman who were arguing near Riverfront Park were also at the business on 3rd Avenue before their altercation.
Officers were unable to find the suspect. Right now, SPD's Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case #2022-20144310.