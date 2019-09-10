Update: A man wanted out of Nebraska has been taken into custody following a SWAT standoff situation in Worley, Idaho, Tuesday morning.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 65-year-old Robert Lee had been ignoring commands to come out of a Worley residence on K St., but police eventually obtained a warrant to gain entry and take him into custody.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office had called to report that Lee was at the residence, prompting the SWAT response around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. He was wanted for possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance out of Nebraska.
The standoff lasted about three hours. Lee was transported to the Public Safety Building and booked on his outstanding warrants.
Police told KHQ's Adam Mayer Lee has no ties to the area.
Previous coverage: The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a SWAT situation in Worley in regards to a wanted subject.
KHQ's Adam Mayer was first on scene, and has been told by police that a man wanted out of Nebraska has barricaded himself inside a residence in the 9800 block of K St. and is refusing commands to come out, leading to a standoff situation.
SWAT crews have attempted deploying flash bangs, but the man has still remained inside the residence.
Multiple viewers have reported seeing several police vehicles heading southbound on Highway 95 towards Worley Tuesday morning.
This story is developing.
