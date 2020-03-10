Man wearing medical mask robs two north spokane businesses

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two businesses in north Spokane within blocks of each other were robbed at gunpoint Monday night, and police believe the same guy did it.
In the video exclusively obtained by KHQ, you can see the man pull up to the Dutch Bros on Francis and Monroe. He opens his door and then gets out wearing all black and a medical mask.
The suspect leans into the window, spending sometime and someone even pulls up behind the robber, thinking they just ordered a latte. Eventually, the medically masked man takes off.
Sergeant Terry Preuninger, with the Spokane Police, said creativity in the mask department isn't going to earn them any fewer charges. "In this case, the robbers were a little bit more creative in how they chose to conceal themselves, and they wore some type of medical or a hospital mask. Which while sometimes would garner more attention the way we're moving about in our community right now with people trying to protect themselves, it's not going to stand out," Sgt Preuninger told KHQ.
After robbing the Dutch Bros, police believe he headed to Aloha Island grill, where employees said he flashed a firearm and demanded cash. They posted on Facebook, writing, "We are very thankful that none of our people or customers were injured, aside from their emotional situation they will carry."
The suspect is believed to be a white male, around 5'10" tall, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is believed to be in his 40s. If you know who this man might be, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
The Spokane County Sheriff's office believes the same man is responsible for two other robberies that they're investigating.
