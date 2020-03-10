Man wearing medical mask wanted for armed robberies in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are investigating a series of robberies that happened Monday night. Police say a man wearing a medical mask robbed the Dutch Bros and Aloha Island Grill near Francis and Monroe.
Police said the suspect is described as a white man in his 40s with blonde hair. Aloha Island Grill posted a comment about the situation on their FB page, writing, “Our Francis store was robbed at gunpoint tonight. Our staff did the right thing and gave the criminal the cash they had.”
Police said the Sheriff's Office believes the same man may be responsible for several robberies in their jurisdiction.
KHQ is working to find out more details. Video of the robbery at Dutch Bros. can be seen here:
