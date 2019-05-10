Man wearing vest with wires causes evacuation of Boise mall

BOISE - A man wearing a load bearing vest with wires sticking out caused a Boise mall to be evacuated Friday afternoon.
According to tweets by the Boise Police Department, officers responded to the Boise Towne Square Mall after calls about a person wearing suspicious gear and clothing. A perimeter was set up and people were asked to leave the mall.
Officers contacted the man and found that he was wearing a camouflage load bearing vest under a white coat with wires sticking out of the vest. The wires were later determined to be cell phone charges.
The situation was determined to be safe and the mall was reopened.