Man who admitted to beating neighbor to death with frying pan sentenced to 22 years in prison

Cameron Walker, the man who walked into a police station last spring and admitted that he murdered one of his neighbors was sentenced to 22 years in prison Friday.
Walker, 24-years-old at the time of his arrest, told police last May that he "took a skillet and beat a man's head in until his soul left his body" after the two got into an argument about the noise level inside the common area of the Wolfe Apartments in Spokane.
Walker was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on May 20, 2020. Today a judge handed down a sentence of 264 months as well as $4,400 in fines.