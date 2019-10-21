Although he had a difficult time keeping his story straight, he was adamant that he didn't have anything to do with the man's death, but that's not what he told detectives.
Twenty-Eight-year-old Tyler Chestnutt was killed while riding a lime scooter near Hillyard almost two weeks ago.
Police say the SUV involved was found rolled over on its side a few blocks away but the driver could not be found.
The next day detectives arrested 21-year-old Desean Weeks and charged him with vehicular homicide.
Weeks tells KHQ he was smoking meth, heroin and marijuana that night but denied stealing the SUV or being behind the wheel, even though in court documents he admitted to investigators he in fact had.
"You told detectives you were driving, you stole that car and you were the person that hit the pedestrian on the scooter. You said all of this," Erickson said during the interview.
"I did I won't lie to that, but it wasn't the best idea because now look at me, I'm facing 25 to life.," Weeks said.
