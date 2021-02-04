UPDATE: FEB. 4 AT 9:45 A.M.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that John Monday, the man who allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend in Spokane, is now in custody.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Lake County Sheriff's Office says that Korrine Peterson of Spokane has been found safe in Coeur d'Alene after allegedly being taken against her will by her boyfriend.
They also say the suspect, John Monday, is still believed to be at large. The FBI is taking over the investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Lake County Sheriff's Office is continuing to look for a Spokane woman who was allegedly taken against her will by her boyfriend.
The victim, Korrine Peterson's phone was pinged in the Polson area and then powered off.
Lake County Sheriff's Office said the two of them are now traveling in a gray 2012 Jeep Liberty. Their last location was on Highway 200, possibly headed for Highway 135 South.
It is believed they are headed back to the Spokane Washington area.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Authorities are asking the public for help finding a woman after she was allegedly taken against her will by her boyfriend, according to the Lake County, Montana officials.
The victim, Korrine Peterson, and the suspect, John Monday, are both from Spokane.
Lake County officials believe Peterson and Monday are in a remote area on west Lake County, possibly in the Irvine Flats area.
They are in a red two-door car, but there is no information on the license plates or make/model of the vehicle.
If you know the location of Peterson or Monday, you are asked to call 911.