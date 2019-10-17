SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified a man who died while being arrested by Sheriff's deputies.
According to the Medical Examiner, 25-year-old Sergey Rumyantsev died as a result of the incident in the 5900 block of N. Canal in Newman Lake back on October 5.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to Rumyantsev's home after a family member called 911 and said he was out of control and on drugs.
Deputies said Rumyantsev locked himself in the basement and continued to scream and break items. Deputies said he was uncooperative and due to his previous tendencies to fight with law enforcement, they chose to attempt to subdue him with a taser. It still took several deputies to restrain him.
When Rumyantsev was placed in handcuffs, he stopped breathing and became unresponsive, according to the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team. Life-saving measures were attempted but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputy Phil Pfeifer, Deputy Veronica Van Patten and Deputy Travis West were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident.
Rumyantsev's cause and manner of death are listed as pending.
