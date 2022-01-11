SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who injured Spokane Police Department's (SPD) K9 Haywire when fleeing the scene of a crash has been arrested again.
Brandon O. Keele spent 19 days in Spokane County Jail after crashing into an occupied vehicle and attempting to gouge the dog's eyes when confronted by police back in November.
After being released, he found himself in trouble with police again on Dec. 24. Colville police said they had probable cause to arrest him unrelated to the incident with SPD.
Keele fled by car when Colville officers attempted to make a stop until the car got stuck in the snow.
Police reported a firearm being discharged from inside the vehicle. They retreated and the scene turned into a long standoff.
Eventually, officers convinced Keele to surrender peacefully and he was taken into custody. A gun was later found at the scene.
Keele is now in Stevens County Jail on first-degree assault against police, illegal possession of a firearm and attempting to elude a police vehicle.