COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Tisen Sterkel, the man who led police on a multi-state chase and opened fire at a Post Falls gas station, was sentenced to 30 years with the possibility of parole Friday morning in Kootenai County Court. 
 
Sterkel was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of robberies, eluding police, and possession of a controlled substance, according to Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh. 
 
Sterkel shot and injured two people at the Post Falls gas station on Dec. 1 of last year. He eluded police, hijacked a vehicle, and then was later detained after authorities pinned the vehicle. 
 
Court records state that Sterkel was using drugs during the time of the incident and was hallucinating. 
 
Sterkel will have the possibility of parole after 15 years. 

