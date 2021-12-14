SPOKANE, Wash. - The man involved in an hours-long standoff after discharging a firearm outside a Spokane Valley business Monday is facing 16 counts of unlawful firearm possession along with an assault charge.
The suspect, Donald E. Weber, is a convicted felon. Major Crimes served a search warrant at his residence Monday and upon making the arrest found 16 including pistols, shotguns, and AR-style rifles.
Weber's conviction is from 1999 for first-degree robbery and is prohibited from processing firearms. They guns were taken into evidence.
Weber is now in Spokane County Jail.