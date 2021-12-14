Police lights - Vault

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man involved in an hours-long standoff after discharging a firearm outside a Spokane Valley business Monday is facing 16 counts of unlawful firearm possession along with an assault charge.

The suspect, Donald E. Weber, is a convicted felon. Major Crimes served a search warrant at his residence Monday and upon making the arrest found 16 including pistols, shotguns, and AR-style rifles.

Weber's conviction is from 1999 for first-degree robbery and is prohibited from processing firearms. They guns were taken into evidence. 

Weber is now in Spokane County Jail. 

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!