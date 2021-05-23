SPOKANE, Wash. – The man who entered a guilty plea for the vicious murder of a Spokane woman is set to hear his fate Monday morning. Records state Makayla Young was stabbed dozens of times and nearly decapitated. Her body was found inside a hotel room last year.
Anthony Fuerte, 28, entered a guilty plea to the murder last month. The Young family says while they are disappointed the case ended in a plea deal, their focus for the past few weeks has been working to ensure Fuerte will be handed the maximum sentence.
As the deal stands now, the family says he will likely be sentenced in the 30-year range. They told KHQ earlier this month that they were hopeful anyone touched by Makayla’s story would send a victim impact statement for the judge to review. They say they were overwhelmed by the response from the community.
Emily Young wanted to share the zoom link for Monday’s proceedings so anyone who wrote a letter can watch the sentencing.
The link is http://zoom.us/j/94542548587?pwd=WDdKNW9vV00yYjVmOTVTcWozSUNMdz09
To appear telephonically through Zoom, the phone number is 253.215.8782.
Meeting ID: 945 4254 8587
Passcode: 064162