Man who threatened violence on Dalton Elementary School campus sentenced to prison

COUER D'ALENE, Idaho - A man who threatened to shoot up Dalton Elementary School last and engaged in a standoff with police on the school's campus last January was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday.
In December, a jury found 40-year-old Robert Green guilty of aggravated assault police with a deadly weapon and one count of threatening violence at a school.
Deputies with Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and officers with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD), were called to reports of an armed suicidal man near Dalton Elementary School on Jan. 25, 2022.
According to KCSO, police were unable to de-escalate the situation. Green then "brandished a weapon at the officers and deputies," at which time officers fired their weapons.
Dalton was empty at the time, and all students and staff were fine. Law enforcement found multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition on or near his person during the incident.
According to a release from the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office, District Judge Richard Christensen sentenced Green to 10-year prison sentences on all three aggravated assault charges, with parole eligibility after four years.
On the charge of threatening violence on school grounds, Green was sentenced to five years in prison, with parole eligibility after three years.
Green has been in custody since the date of the incident about a year ago and will receive credit for that time. That effectively makes Green eligible for parole in three years.