SPOKANE, Wash. —Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of a man who died from traumatic injuries on August 27.
Police found 44-year-old Shan Anderson dead near the 600 block of W 2nd Ave in Spokane from stab wounds.
According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, Anderson died from stab and incised wounds. The manner of the case is homicide.
Updated on September 2, 2023 at 11:35 a.m.
A man was found dead with traumatic injuries by Spokane Police near Wall St. and West Railroad Ave. in downtown Spokane on Sunday at 1 a.m.
Police are determining the identity of the man, as well as the cause of death.
This case is an ongoing investigation.
If you have information about this incident and have not spoken with investigators, SPD asks you to call crime check at 509-456-2233, reference incident 2023-20170522.