SPOKANE, Wash. - You might have heard about a car hitting a school bus back in November near Otis Orchards.
"He came out of nowhere," Blackhawk Delgado, the East Valley school bus driver that was hit said. "The impact was so tremendous that I'm surprised he got out and ran."
The man who ran, is 30-year-old Jeffrey Schelin. He was later arrested. And the car that was totaled, a white BMW, police found to be stolen.
The actual owner? That's Ryan Zumwalt. He left his car overnight in the office's private parking lot.
"I thought maybe at first someone towed it or something for being there overnight," Zumwalt said.
But as he later found out, that wasn't true at all.
"I called the police just to list it as a stolen vehicle," he said. "Then, like an hour later, I got a phone call about it.
Zumwalt found out that his car was found. Just not in the same condition.
"They called me and let me know that it was an accident. And they said, you know, it was obviously not drivable," he said.
3-year-old Betty, the car he put $8,000 to $9,000 into.
"Aftermarket exhaust. I had a turbo," he said.
Was totaled...
"Just thinking about someone, like violating me and then disrespecting my car was pretty hard to deal with," he said.
However, Zumwalt didn't know in that moment that what comes next is even harder to deal with.
"I called my insurance company. And so, I've paid comprehensive coverage on this vehicle. And we got a vehicle probably four days before this happened, added it to our claim. And at that time, they switched the BMW to liability without talking with us," he said.
Meaning he won't see a penny from insurance on the car he never crashed. And... There's more. When he called police about his car, they told him it was being impounded through a private company.
"I hadn't even thought about that. I was a victim of a crime. And I figured that someone would get a hold of me and let me know what was going on with my vehicle," he said.
Now... there's another price tag.
"I was like, oh my gosh, we're about to have to pay for cleanup after someone stole my car and got in an accident. And that's exactly what happened," he said.
A $2,500 fee two weeks before Christmas and nobody can do anything.
"Everyone's like, you know, I mean, I don't know what to tell you, but the fact is like someone stole my car off private property gets in an accident and then I'm the first fall guy to get money from," he said. "I don't think I will ever get over that."
Schelin had been arrested and let go on his own recognizance for charges including stealing someone else's car.
Zumwalt just hopes this doesn't happen to another person.