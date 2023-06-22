SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 23-year-old man was arrested after he falsely identified himself to a deputy several times. He currently had a felony warrant for an original charge and conviction of vehicle theft.
On June 21 at approximately 1:50 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to 12400 block of E. Mansfield for a report of several people living in two vehicles on the property. The manager wanted them removed from the property.
Deputies found a male asleep in the first vehicle. He identified himself and said the car was dead and needed a jump start but didn't know anyone at the location.
He was informed he was being trespassed from the property by the manager and needed to make arrangements to move his car, or be towed.
A different male was in the second vehicle, but unlink the first he did not listen to the directions from the deputy. When asked his name, he provided one with a date of birth in 1989.
The deputy then asked how old he was, he said 24 instead of 33 per the date of birth he provided. When checking the name and date of birth, there was no record located.
The man was then asked to provide his real name or he would be arrested for giving false statements to law enforcement. He paused and apologizes, but never gave the deputy his actual name.
As he was being placed in the patrol car, he provided his correct name and date of birth. A check showed that the man has an active felony warrant from Washington State department of Correction for his arrest, which was a charge of vehicle theft.
He has been transported and booked into Spokane County Jail for his warrant and the new charge of providing false or misleading statements.