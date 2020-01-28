SPOKANE, Wash. -- A home got quite the rude wake-up call early Sunday. They discovered a thief had stolen their security cameras.
The cameras may be gone, but they recorded footage the victims could access to see who did it.
"This was $400 worth of cameras," one of the victims said. "We are two disabled, single women. We're scared he will come back."
The theft happened around 8 AM Sunday at their home near Rebecca and 4th near Sheridan Elementary. The victims purchased the cameras after they had been theft victims numerous times.
"They stole yard art, anything, you name it," the other victim said. "We can't have anything out there."
The victims are hopeful someone will recognize the thief. They sent it to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner in hopes a witness will call the police and name the suspect.
"He was carrying a knife when he did this," the victim said. "We are terrified."
