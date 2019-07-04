The Ferry County Sheriff's Office is reporting a man missing who also may have a head injury and are looking for the public's help in locating him.
Friends and family of Justin Leslie are concerned as he was visiting the Republic area. He was last seen around 11 p.m. on July 3 near Highway 21 south at Pendry Rd.
Friends and family also expressed concern as he possibly has a head injury.
Leslie was wearing dark grey shorts, a blue tank top, trucker hat and DC shoes. He has a tribal tattoo on his right forearm and a tattoo across his shoulder blades.
Anyone who has seen Justin or may know of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the FCSO at 509-775-3132.