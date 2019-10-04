Man with warrants arrested on new charges after leading officers on pursuit through Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - A man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through Airway Heights on Wednesday night.
Deputy Stan Kravtsov initially pulled 44-year-old Billy Temple and a female passenger over in a dark colored Cadillac at the intersection of Lewis Street and Beiger Boulevard for expired plates.
Before Deputy Kravtsov reached the trunk of the car, Temple accelerated quickly, throwing dirt and gravel from the spinning tires, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. The deputy took off after them heading toward Highway 2 at a high rate of speed.
Temple made a sudden turn onto the highway and continued west toward Hayford Road. Airway Heights Police and Kalispell Tribe Police arrived in the area to assist when Temple abruptly turned into the Walmart parking lot before continuing north on Hayford Road.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Temple made several sudden turns, drove through a field and over a large dirt berm while continuing to attempt to elude pursuing officers.
While approaching Spotted Road at a high rate of speed, Temple slammed on the brakes and tried to turn south, causing the tires of the Cadillac to lockup. Temple lost control, skidded off the road and into a ditch.
Deputy Hairston tried to block the car, but Temple accelerated out the the ditch and narrowly avoiding hitting the deputy's patrol car. The deputy also saw the passenger frantically flailing her hands as she appeared to be screaming at Temple.
With the continued danger of Temple's actions and the possibility the passenger was being held against her will, Deputy Hairston attempted a PIT maneuver. Temple swerved toward the patrol car, again narrowly avoiding a collision.
Temple eventually came to a stop after traveling south from Sunset Boulevard on Rustle. He followed commands and was taken into custody without further incident.
Temple told deputies he ran because he had a warrant for his arrest. It was found that his driver's license was suspended and he had two felony warrants for drug possession and second-degree assault.
The passenger said Temple fled from the traffic stop because he didn't want to go to jail. She was terrified during the pursuit and yelled at Temple to stop but he ignored her.
A small amount of suspected heroin was found in Temple's pocket and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle.
The woman was determined to be a victim of Temple's reckless actions and released from the scene without charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Temple was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude a police vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance reckless endangerment, switched/false license plates and driving while suspended in addition to the two felony warrants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.