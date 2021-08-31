22-year-old Abdifatah Ahmed Mohamed and 24-year-old Alyssa Marie Zuniga-Moss were both arrested Monday on Burglary and Grand Theft charges after being caught using stolen credit cards, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department says.
On Monday, August 30, a Loss Prevention employee with Fred Meyer contacted CDAPD about a suspicious man inside the store. The employee believed the man had been in the store on several previous occasions, and had used stolen credit cards to purchase thousands of dollars worth of prepaid Visa debit cards.
When the employee made the call to police, the man, later identified as Mohamed, was again purchasing prepaid debit cards.
Police determined that Mohamed had arrived to the store with a woman, later identified as Zuniga-Moss, who officers contacted in her vehicle when they arrived on scene. When Mohamed saw law enforcement, he fled the store and began walking away. Officers caught up to him near Home Depot.
During their investigation, officers found property that had been stolen from the downtown area earlier in the day inside the vehicle Zuniga-Moss was driving. They also discovered that Mohamed had used multiple stolen credit cards to purchase over $4,000 worth of prepaid debit cards. Additionally, officers found evidence linking Mohamed to several other local Grant Theft and Burglary cases, which Coeur d'Alene Police and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
Both Mohamed, of Kent, and Zuniga-Moss, of Seattle, were arrested on Burglary and Grand Theft charges. Police say additional charges are "likely."