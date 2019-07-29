Canadian Police have expanded their search for two young murder suspects to another town in Northern Manitoba 55 miles away from where the focus was last week.
The manhunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky now includes York Landing, Manitoba. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have employed search dogs and the Royal Canadian Air Force to scourer the area.
Officers received reports of a credible sighting of the pair in the area. The Aboriginal Bear Clan Patrol spotted two suspicious men on foot near a York Landing landfill, officials said.
Officers have spent the last week searching the small town of Gilliam, Manitoba.
The teens are suspects in the British Columbia slayings of North Carolina resident Chynna Deese, her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, and Marine Botanist Leonard Dyck.
York Landing and Gillam are around 55 miles apart in a straight line, but the only real connection between the two outposts is by air or a two-hour ferry ride that runs during the summer, police said.