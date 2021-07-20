SPOKANE, Wash. - After being closed due to a project that will help conserve millions of gallons of water a year at Manito Park's koi pond, the famous Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese garden is reopening.
HOURS OF OPERATION:
- Monday – Friday, 10 A.M. until 30 minutes before dusk
- Saturday – Sunday, 8 A.M. until 30 minutes before dusk
The project upgraded existing pond pumps, plumbing, mechanical and electrical equipment. New filters were added, along with recirculating jets and pond skimmers to improve pond health.
The koi pond project is a part of a broader effort to conserve across the whole parks organization.