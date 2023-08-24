SPOKANE, Wash. — The friends of Manito will be hosting a fall plant sale on Aug. 26 and rosé tasting on Aug. 31!
This is a fun community event that is for everyone, not just garden enthusiasts!
"We have thousands of fantastic perennial landscaping plants, many varieties of houseplants and a whimsical collection of home and garden décor. Fall is a great time to plant perennials and shrubs. All of the profits go to Manito Park improvements;" said Judy Palrud, one of the plant sale's volunteer coordinator.
In addition to the plant sale, the Friends of Manito partnered with Edible Inland Northwest and Vino! to host a "rosé in the park" tasting event on Thursday, Aug. 31.
This will be a fundraiser for the upcoming plans to renovate a section of the Ferris Perennial Garden, to create an educational learning space for children to learn about the importance of pollinators within one of Spokane's parks.
The fall plant sale will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot east of Duncan Garden.
Rosé in the park will take place on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. This is a ticketed event and is limited to only 120 guests, make sure to get your tickets online HERE if you are interested.