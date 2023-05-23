SPOKANE, Wash. - The Friends of Manito needs volunteers!
This Spokane nonprofit has been around for over 30 years and was founded by a group of locals and focuses efforts on preserving and enhancing Manito Park.
With over 90 acres of park space, including trails and numerous gardens, there's a lot to maintain!
Nearly a century ago in 1904, Manito Park was created, and in 1913 the famed Olmsted Brothers were commissioned to design the space. For a short time, Manito was also a zoo, though it closed due to lack of funding in 1932 following the Great Depression.
Since then, the park has seen minor additions and changes, such as the Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden, built to commemorate Spokane's first sister city in Japan.
In the 33 years since its founding, The Friends of Manito has raised over $940,000 to enhance the park. Beginning with a label machine to help identify plants in the many gardens, the group has funded some of the most iconic feature of the park, from the Rose Garden pergola to the Duncan Garden retaining wall.
Currently, they're working on a bike rack/public art display and a pollinator garden to attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.
If you'd like to help maintain and improve one of Spokane's most treasured landmarks, visit their website to learn how.
While you're there, check out their calendar of events for upcoming plant sales and art shows to support The Friends of Manito!