SPOKANE, Wash. - The beloved Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden at Manito Park is open for the 2022 season! Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. until 30 minutes after sunset.
This early in the season, it may seem a little dull. But come May, the garden will be bursting to life with blooming cherry blossom, azalea and dogwood trees. Plus, you'll be able to take in the koi pond after its renovation last summer and admire the majestic fish swimming by.
Originally designed in 1970 by famed landscape architect, Nagao Sakurai, with the help of Shosuke Nagai and Hirohika Kawai, the garden was championed and overseen by the founder of the Spokane Nishinomiya Sister City relationship, Ed Tsutakawa. Following his passing in 2006, the Japanese Garden was renamed in his honor, and a cherry tree was planted in his memory. The garden remains a place where nature, beauty, and tranquilty offer respite to Spokane's residents and visitors alike.