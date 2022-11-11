SPOKANE, Wash. - Today the Mann-Grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center is hosting an event to give back and fulfill the needs of local veterans in the Inland Northwest.
The event will start at 10 a.m. at the VA where they will be giving out goods and also giving out information about services available to veterans.
A special B-25 flyover is also planned, weather permitting, there will also be live music and 2nd Harvest will be there to give out boxes of food for families as the get ready for the upcoming holiday season. The VA used to hold this event at the Spokane Arena, however, for the past few years they have made the change to do a drive-thru event to better cater to and meet local veterans. They will work to give out food and services to help fulfill some of our local veterans' needs.
"These days, there is a large food insecurity issue going on, so this is one way to take care of it," said James Deen, chief, center for development & civic engagement.
The event will start at 10 a.m. and people are asked to arrive right on time to help keep traffic flowing efficiently.
"This event is all about helping out the veterans and serving them for their time in service and to help them out in a time of need," said John Hausmann III, cdc specialist & program assistant. "Especially with the holidays coming around, with Thanksgiving coming up, this is a big event to help out with the holiday push."