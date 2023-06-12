GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a Marine View Heights man was recovered from the Potholes Reservoir on Monday according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.
Nearby pedestrians spotted the body by the Blythe boat launch shortly before noon, close to where the man's fishing boat was located in the water. His vehicle and boat trailer were parked on the boat ramp.
The body has been identified and his next of kin notified. The Grant County Sheriff's Office plans to identify the person publicly on Tuesday. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, but there are no obvious signs of foul play.