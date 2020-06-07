SPOKANE, Wash. - Several businesses are boarded up, or are in the process of being boarded up ahead of planned protests Sunday in downtown Spokane.
Some stores have been boarded up since last weekend, such as the Apple store. Many stores have opted to be closed on Sunday.
KHQ's Noelle Lashley spoke with artist Susan Webber, who is painting a mural on the boards placed outside the Nike Factory Store. She and Shelby Allison are hopeful to finish the mural prior to Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests starting around 2 p.m. The Nike store was broken into and temporarily looted prior to demonstrators stepping in.
Artist Susan Webber is out here finishing this mural on the boards covering the Nike store entrance. She wants to have it finished before today’s protest begins at 2 pm. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/WH0CNBR8hv— KHQ Noelle Lashley (@noellelashley) June 7, 2020
Some businesses recently said they have been catching heat for boarding up their windows in wake of recent protests and actions by agitators Sunday night. A local tattoo shop clarified they do in fact support protests and demonstrations going on, they just want to protect their business from possible destruction and/or theft.
Peaceful protests are planned for 2-7 p.m. regarding the death of Breonna Taylor at the Lilac Bowl Ampitheatre in Riverfront Park. Organizers have requested an 8 p.m. curfew from the City of Spokane.
"We have made it noticeably clear that we will not tolerate any fringe groups infiltrating or agitators instigating violence or destruction of any kind and we have communicated that unified intent to our governing municipalities," Occupy Spokane wrote.
Spokane Police will be on the streets with assistance from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard.
