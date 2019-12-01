SPOKANE, Wash. -- Cyber Monday is just hours away. Companies big and small are rolling out huge opportunities to save, but if you aren't careful, it could end up costing you.
Scammers are out in full force working to steal your information. Law enforcement officials say there are new victims of identity theft-related crimes every single day.
KHQ put a question out on Facebook asking our viewers how many had been victimized. We received multiple responses.
"Somehow, someone got my card number and tried to buy airline tickets to Egypt," one viewer wrote. "It was so out of character for me that my bank suspected my card. Thank goodness."
"Recently a purchase was made on Amazon and it was four cents more than my Amazon purchase," wrote another. "Almost didn't catch it until I realized I never use my debit card to shop online. I was reimbursed by the Credit Union."
And the stories kept on coming.
"About a year and a half ago, after ordering (pizza) online, someone tried buying over 3K in diamonds from a store in NY using my credit card. Thankfully, I received a suspicious activity text from my credit card company almost immediately. I was shaking, but calling them to assure them I hadn't purchased diamonds halted the transaction before it was processed."
Those are just a few of the experiences KHQ viewers shared with us. We spoke with another Spokane man who said his card number has been compromised multiple times. He's learned frequent checking and then double-checking your account is crucial, especially if you shop frequently online.
"If you see a small charge that isn't familiar, call your bank right away because that means it went through and now they will start using that number for other, higher charges," Dave Moss said.
Experts advise using only secure methods to pay. Systems like PayPal are a good bet. Also if you can, do your online shopping from a computer instead of your cell phone to ensure the sites you are on are safe and legitimate. Look for websites that have a URL beginning with "https." Finally, trust your gut. If something feels off, it probably is. No sale is worth compromising your information.
Also Amazon shoppers, be cautious of making purchases through third-party sellers on the site. Back in September, KHQ's "Help Me Hayley" covered a bizarre scam called "brushing" that's making the rounds in Spokane.
